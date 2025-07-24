Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on October 7th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.9%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $128.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

