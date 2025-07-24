Mendel Money Management Sells 177 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Accenture by 30,256.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Accenture by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,393,000 after purchasing an additional 732,769 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3%

ACN opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.36. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

