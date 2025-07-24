Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 311 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

