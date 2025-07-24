Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $352.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $355.91. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $337.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.05.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

