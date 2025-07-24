Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

