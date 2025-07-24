SFE Investment Counsel Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

