Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 653.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $268.49 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

