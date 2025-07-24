KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of CMG traded down $6.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. 7,006,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,599,776. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $7,773,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.