Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.48. 134,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

