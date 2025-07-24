IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

