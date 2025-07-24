Innova Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

