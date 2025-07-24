Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $16,243,387.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,962,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,525,225.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock worth $288,999,139 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

