Innova Wealth Partners Purchases 5,417 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

