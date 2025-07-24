Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Receives $428.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $400.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.65. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

