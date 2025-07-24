Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 100 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SAP comprises 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $290.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.35. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

