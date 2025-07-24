Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 100 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SAP comprises 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.
SAP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $290.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.35. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $313.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.