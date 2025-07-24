One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.47. 75,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,347,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.