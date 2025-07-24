Advisor OS LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after buying an additional 141,573 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 127,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOI opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

