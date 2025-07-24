Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,263,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,724,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,006,000. Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,026,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.41 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

