Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,755 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.27%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

