SFE Investment Counsel Has $12.44 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $24,258,665.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,298,914.52. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.42.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

