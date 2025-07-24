Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $148.21 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

