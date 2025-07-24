Advisor OS LLC Buys 610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 75,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 301,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,460,000 after buying an additional 104,013 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 112,848 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

