Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6%

WMB opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

