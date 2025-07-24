A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.778. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $61,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

