Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 169,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 64,498 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

