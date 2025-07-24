Advisor OS LLC Purchases 648 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $282.02 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day moving average is $255.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

