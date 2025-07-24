One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $458,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $349.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.02. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $349.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.