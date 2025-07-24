Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

