Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7%

KMI stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

