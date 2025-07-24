One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

