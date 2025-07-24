First Pacific Advisors LP Has $7.21 Million Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 1.39. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.46 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,898,447.85. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 24,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 185,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,858.80. This represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 702,193 shares of company stock worth $3,044,496 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.