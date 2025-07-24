Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $189.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $260,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 438.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 7,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

