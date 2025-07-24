First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 11,305 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,405.76. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.4%

RUSHA opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

