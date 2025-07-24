Holistic Financial Partners Sells 566 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Airbnb stock opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

