151,776 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of XTEN opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.