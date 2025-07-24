One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

