Holistic Financial Partners Sells 571 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

CSX Stock Down 0.7%

CSX stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.