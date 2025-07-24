Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lessened by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $379.87 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

