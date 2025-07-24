Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $561.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $566.26 and a 200-day moving average of $549.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

