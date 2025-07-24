Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,034 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 525.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE PSX opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

