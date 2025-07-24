iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,075 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

