Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Raised by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 169.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.62. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $205.68. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

