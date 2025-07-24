iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 403,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

