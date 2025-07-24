Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.0% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

