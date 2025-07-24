iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 419,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 231,160 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.69 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

