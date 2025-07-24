Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $421.38 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.17 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

