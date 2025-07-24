SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lessened by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

