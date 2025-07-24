Lifeworks Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.30.

VRTX stock opened at $477.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

