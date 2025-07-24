Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the quarter. Campbell’s comprises about 1.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 321,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

