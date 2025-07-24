iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $67.45 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

